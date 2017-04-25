Reliable Auto to host 14th charity golf tourney June 9

Reliable Auto will celebrate the 14th edition of its annual golf tournament in benefit of the Reliable Foundation, which in turn provides funds to Puerto Rico nonprofits, the company announced Monday.

The event will take place at the Wyndham Rio Mar Beach Resort. Last year, the tournament collected $440,000 for nonprofit institutions islandwide, said Reliable Auto President José Arbona.

“Throughout these 13 years the tournament has become one of the largest in Puerto Rico and the auto industry, surpassing expectations, raising more than $ 2.2M to provide assistance to more than 45 nonprofit institutions,” Arbona said.

More than 300 players participate every year of this event and more than 128 sponsors provide support.

Some of the institutions that benefit from this event are: Fundación Ricky Martin; St. Jude Childrens Hospital; Fundación Síndrome Down; Alianza para un PR Sin Drogas; Hogar Niñito Jesús, Cupey; Banco de Alimentos de Puerto Rico; Fundación A-mar; Fundación Child; Hogar Cuna San Cristóbal; Hogares Rafael Ybarra; Hospital del Niño; Jóvenes de Puerto Rico en Riesgo; PECES; and Amanece para los Hermanos Sin Techo.