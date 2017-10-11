Eaton reopens 4 plants in PR post-Hurricane María

Power management company Eaton announced that its four facilities have returned to operation following the recent hurricanes in Puerto Rico.

Eaton operates facilities in Arecibo, Toa Baja, Coamo and Las Piedras, manufacturing principally low- and medium-voltage circuit protection components. The total employee population at the plants is approximately 1,500.

“We have been in contact with almost all of our employees and continue our outreach efforts to communicate with our remaining employees across Puerto Rico,” said Craig Arnold, Eaton chairman.

“Our thoughts are with our employees and their families. Company actions are underway to assist with the relief efforts and to support the affected communities where our employees live and work,” he said.

“We have also established a relief fund to assist our employees as they begin to rebuild their lives,” Arnold added.

“We are fortunate that our facilities overall experienced only modest damage. We have resumed operations in all facilities, and at some plants are nearing output levels we had before the storms,” said Arnold. “We continue to experience logistics and infrastructure challenges, as the island struggles to repair the significant damage to infrastructure.”

Eaton estimates the recent natural disasters, including Hurricanes Maria, Irma and Harvey, as well as the earthquake in Mexico City, impacted third quarter 2017 net income and operating earnings per share by a negative $0.03.

Eaton is a power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion.