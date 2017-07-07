Reports: Gran Meliá hotel in Río Grande to be rebranded

Spanish hotel giant Meliá Hotel & Resorts announced Thursday plans to rebrand its Gran Meliá Puerto Rico property in Río Grande as Meliá Coco Beach, as part of a comprehensive renovation planned for the resort, according to published reports.

The overhaul will take place in several stages during this year, when the chain will upgrade 120 rooms to its “The Level” concept, which features premium service. The hotel will also see the addition of six pool garden villas and a lounge, as well as a private restaurant for guests checking in to “The Level” rooms. They will also have access to a new check-in and check-out lounge, preferential bookings at restaurants and concierge service.

The sprawling 550-room property’s 36,918 square-foot convention center will also be redesigned to include next-generation technology for meetings and events. The renovated facility will be ready to open in December, when the renovation is expected to be finished.

The resort’s restaurant and dining options will also be updated to include a buffet restaurant, a steakhouse and a Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant.

“We are excited to watch our beautiful Puerto Rico property evolve and transform into Meliá Coco Beach,” said Raúl Álvarez, director of operations, The Americas, Meliá Hotels International.

“With its passion for service, exceptional culinary experiences, and activities for a wide mix of travelers, the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand will be the perfect fit for guests looking to experience a combination of beachside relaxation and local culture,” he said.