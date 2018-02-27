Expedia representatives to offer data on tourism in P.R., Caribbean

Experts from online travel agency Expedia will be presenting data on tourism market behavior in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, during a workshop Feb. 28 at the San Juan Marriott Hotel and Stellaris Casino, starting at 4 p.m.

The representatives will also present alternatives and business solutions that support the business development.

“This initiative is part of the group of educational seminars that we are carrying out to support our partners and the general public, with data, trends and innovative information so that they can adapt it to their respective businesses,” said Clarisa Jiménez, president of the Puerto Rico Hotels and Tourism Association, organizers of the workshop.

“In this edition, we wanted to bring a summary of the presentations that were given at the annual conference held by Expedia in Las Vegas. It is extremely valuable data and information that can benefit the tourism-related businesses of those who participate,” she added.

During the seminar, consumer behavior patterns for the Caribbean and Puerto Rico region will be explained. Relevant data on available alternatives and the best practices that are being implemented in the world will also be laid out. The presenters will offer vital data to help companies in the development of an innovative work plan adapted to the current reality.

Also, as part of the alternatives offered by Expedia, the different marketing tools that are available to help businesses grow, as is the practice worldwide, will be presented. These instruments have been the key element available to the different members of the sector to make sound business decisions and maximize their sales, the PRHTA official stated.