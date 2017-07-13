Resident Commissioner unveils alliance to boost SMEs

Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González announced Wednesday the upcoming creation of an alliance among civic, professional, university and municipalities with the Small Business Administration and the Chamber of Commerce to develop a plan to stimulate the economy through the proliferation of small businesses.

The goal is to provide the necessary tools to all who wish to develop a small business or expand existing ones, by offering SBA trainings, services, and seminars directly to municipalities.

“We seek to expand the number of small businesses in Puerto Rico, so these entrepreneurs learn and benefit from federal government assistance, as well as increase the amount of business in Puerto Rico that may contract directly with the federal government,” she said, citing the findings of a report by the Government Accountability Office released June 30 on the importance of direct procurement.

The partnership also seeks to increase the number of certified businesses under the HUBZones program, she said.

Earlier this month, SBA Administrator Linda McMahon visited the island to coordinate efforts in favor of SMEs.

“The private sector and small businesses will run Puerto Rico’s economy,” González said.

The informational tour on federal government opportunities will begin in Bayamón and will continue in Fajardo, Barranquitas, Moca, Ponce, Arecibo, Camuy, Manati, Naguabo, Utuado and San Sebastián.

The orientation sessions will help people looking to open a business or develop their existing operation with information about federal loans, making a business plan and certifications, among other services.