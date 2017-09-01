Rosselló meets with DMO expert to talk future of tourism

Don Welsh, a specialist and world leader in the subject of destination marketing organizations (DMOs), held a meeting with Gov. Ricardo Rosselló arranged by Meet Puerto Rico with the objective of continuing to broaden the discussion on the future and opportunities of Puerto Rico’s tourism industry.

Welsh is CEO of Destinations International, the world leader and the most reliable source of information on DMOs, and is dedicated to informing, connecting and educating its members about the travel industry’s economic impact, in areas such as job creation and sustainability.

“Being that groups and conventions are one of the most important segments for tourism in Puerto Rico, it is essential to pay special attention to how, in coordination with all members of the industry, we will continue this growth spiral to attract more tourists from more destinations, and at the same time groups and conventions that generate a measurable impact on the local economy,” said Segarra.

The segment of groups and conventions that Meet Puerto Rico has been handled represented an economic impact of $117 million in the past fiscal year.

Welsh, Rosselló and Segarra discussed opportunities and challenges facing the tourism industry and how to continue strengthening the island’s position among international organizations and events that are constantly searching and selecting destinations to hold their activities.

The importance of these groups lies in the creation of an important base of rooms reserved in advance with the destination. Once the group arrives, a focused, measurable and high volume economic injection is generated for all industry components, from rooms in hotels, up to consumption, visits to attractions, transport, among others, the executives said.

“We are very grateful that the governor received us and we know that this is a conversation that will continue, and through which we wish to put on the table all of Meet Puerto Rico’s experience and knowledge at the island’s disposal,” added Segarra.

Some of the agreements reached at this meeting were the coordination of a meeting between the governor and the heads of tourism associations and professional organizations to reiterate the advantages of Puerto Rico as a destination, and to identify opportunities to expand the island’s possibilities in the of groups and conventions market. The date of that meeting will be announced soon.