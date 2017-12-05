Santander launches ‘Depósito Simple’ mobile check deposit service

With the purpose of giving its clients greater convenience when making financial transactions, Banco Santander Puerto Rico unveiled its new “Depósito Simple” service through which users will be able to deposit checks using the Santander PR mobile application.

Likewise, the bank announced the availability of envelope-free check deposit service at the ATM, which goes by the same name.

The mobile service will allow bank clients registered for Santander’s eBanking service to deposit their checks with any smartphone or tablet. The updated free app is available for free at the App Store and Google Play.

Furthermore, the app includes an ATM locator that identifies which machines are equipped to process envelope-free check deposits. Those ATMs are also able to process cash deposits.

Meanwhile, Santander confirmed it has expanded its ATM network islandwide through an agreement with the Allpoint network, which are also listed in the Santander PR app.