Girl Scouts to sell items at “Hecho en Puerto Rico” store at Plaza Las Américas

The members of the Caribe Girl Scouts have joined the April celebration of “Puerto Rican Industry Month” by selling articles at the “Hecho en Puerto Rico” store of the Puerto Rico Products Association in Plaza Las Américas, the group announced.

The Girl Scouts have a space every Sunday of the month, from 1 p.m. at 5 p.m., in which they exhibit and sell products made by girls from different troops around the island.

On April 8, Troop 279 of San Juan sold handbags made of jeans and clothes donated by the girls themselves. On April 15, Troop 461 of Mayagüez sold necklaces made by the girls.

The next scheduled sales will be April 22, when Troop 717 of Cabo Rojo and Troop 122 of Mayagüez will sell “stickers” and pillowcases, respectively, and on April 29, when the Troop 159 of Manatí will sell key rings.

“Like the traditional cookie sale, which had to be canceled after Hurricane María and will return in October, this activity promotes entrepreneurship among girls and the values that are necessary to achieve success: teamwork, planning, and a positive attitude,” said María Awilda Quintana, chairwoman of the Caribe Girl Scouts Board of Directors.

“In addition, these sales at Plaza Las Américas allow the girls to generate funds to participate in summer camps, carry out community activities and other initiatives,” she said.