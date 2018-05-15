GO P.R. Shuttles awarded for work with FEMA after Hurricane María

GO Group member Puerto Rico Shuttles, based in Carolina, was one of 16 companies selected by the Department of Homeland Security to receive the 2018 Small Business Achievement Award for its “remarkable work in providing FEMA with services during last year’s hurricanes.”

The company received its award at a ceremony held in Washington, D.C. April 17.

A few days after Hurricane María hit, FEMA was seeking a company to provide transportation for their first responders, which was difficult due to power outages, damaged and inaccessible roads and lack of cell signals.

GO Puerto Rico was able to find a signal and immediately responded. The company provided transportation for four months under extreme conditions.

FEMA was “impressed by the company’s ability to create logistics for 1,000 passengers while roads were blocked, no cell phones to communicate with drivers and a fuel shortage,” the agency stated.

“Owner/operator José Torres continued to offer solutions to lessen costs while meeting, or exceeding, all mission requirements — a truly effective business concern that rose above the post-disaster conflict and delivered sterling performance in aiding the effort to help disaster survivors,” the DHS stated.

“The hurricanes left unimaginable devastation. We knew we had the right vehicles, logistical capabilities and experience to transport help where we could,” Torres said.

“We’re extremely proud of owner José Torres and his crew for their amazing work under such difficult conditions,” says John McCarthy, president, The GO Group LLC. “We congratulate José and his entire team.”