Foot Locker to collect sneakers for PR hurricane victims during ‘Week of Greatness’

Foot Locker will be introducing sneaker donation bins in more than 1,650 of its stores around the globe to provide new shoes to Hurricane María victims in Puerto Rico.

The collection effort will take place Nov. 18-26, as part of its 6th annual “Week of Greatness” celebration, which promotes physical acts of generosity that inspire and uplift others, through the action-oriented platform, #GreatnessDoesGood.

Foot Locker is bringing #GreatnessDoesGood to life through product and monetary donations, in-store collection points, and local market charitable activations, to help those impacted by recent U.S. and global events, alongside partners like Nike, Jordan, adidas, Puma, Converse, Reebok and the New York Knicks.

“At Foot Locker, we believe that greatness is not only about what sneakers you wear, it’s about what you do while you’re in them,” said Dick Johnson, president of Foot Locker Inc. “This year, instead of bringing together the biggest stars in sports to create our well-known, humorous ads for the annual Week of Greatness, we are bringing global sneakerheads together to commit and champion Acts of Greatness.”

“Helping Puerto Rico overcome the devastating impact of Hurricane María is a cause that is very near and dear to my heart,” said NBA star Carmelo Anthony, who is of Puerto Rican descent and keeps close ties with the island year-round.

“Foot Locker’s generosity throughout the ‘Week of Greatness’ will undoubtedly have an impact as the island continues to rebuild and recover the many items, including clothing and shoes, that were lost,” he said. “I encourage everyone to join me in donating any unworn pair that you can to help those in need in Puerto Rico through the #GreatnessDoesGood campaign.”

Foot Locker is joining its customers in donating, providing thousands of new pairs from its own supply to support on-going recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. Top athletes, artists and influencers including Anthony, Paul George and Kyrie Irving will also commit their own Acts of Greatness by donating their shoes to the cause, with additional support from their peers rolling in, the company said.