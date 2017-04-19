P.R. social media expert to speak at Expomarketing

Puerto Rican Social media expert Celeste Martínez will be one of the speakers at the 10th edition of EXMA (EXPOMARKETING), Latin America’s largest marketing event to be held in Bogota, Colombia in May.

It is the first time that the event organizers invite a Puerto Rican speaker to participate in this event, she said.

“It is an honor to accept this invitation to speak at such as prestigious international forum. To have the opportunity to share my knowledge about social media in such an important event, which draws 6,000 people outside of Puerto Rico is really a dream come true,” Martínez said.

Martínez has a Masters degree in Communications with specialization on Social Media from the University of Florida. In her company, Buzzworthy Social, she offers workshops and seminars about engagement and storytelling on social media.

In addition, she offers consulting and analytical services about communications strategy on social media, including social networks. Engagement and storytelling are the two areas in which Martínez focuses the most on her blog, and the main theme of the book she is currently writing, “Enganchaos.”

“I deconstruct publications on social media to identify which are the elements that ‘conquer’ the audience to the point in which they fall in love, so they react. In Spanish, I call it ‘enganchao’,” Martínez said.

At EXMA, Martínez will present her conference, How to hook people on social media by telling them the best of the stories, at the “Class in Class” section with 48 other speakers who will be presenting their conferences simultaneously. Some of the main themes will be technology, branding, execution, and marketing strategy