USPS to offer special Sunday hours for delivery, pickup

The U.S. Postal Service is “gearing up for another strong weekend of mail service,” including package handouts and delivery during special Sunday hours, the agency announced.

All 117 operating post offices in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will have handout of mail service on Sunday. Of these, 96 post offices that provide residential delivery will continue package delivery where it is safe to do, according to postal officials for the Postal Service.

Officials further said Sunday operations in post offices throughout the Caribbean will continue for the foreseeable future. This responds to the disruption caused by Hurricanes Irma and María, and the resulting significant backlog of packages.

“Ramped up delivery activities are supported by additional gains made in postal operations this week, including expedited hiring, training and orientation of more than 400 temporary employees to support mail processing and delivery,” the agency stated, adding that processing operations also continue to expand.

In Puerto Rico, all offices will be open for pickup of mail on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers from seven area post offices are still directed to alternate pickup locations, including Sunday. These are:

Office ZIP Alternate Pickup Location ZIP Arecibo Cotto 00612 Arecibo Main PO 00612 Arecibo Pueblo 00612 Arecibo MPO 00612 Carolina Pueblo 00985 Carolina Main PO 00984 Plaza Carolina 00985 Carolina MPO 00984 Punta Santiago 00741 Humaco 00791 Toa Alta 00953 Toa Baja Pueblo 00951

This week, operations for the Aguada Post Office moved from Rincón to Coliseo Multiusos, Ismael “Chavalillo” Delgado, where regular Saturday services will be provided.