USPS to offer special Sunday hours for delivery, pickup
Written by Contributor // November 4, 2017 // In-Brief // No comments
The U.S. Postal Service is “gearing up for another strong weekend of mail service,” including package handouts and delivery during special Sunday hours, the agency announced.
All 117 operating post offices in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands will have handout of mail service on Sunday. Of these, 96 post offices that provide residential delivery will continue package delivery where it is safe to do, according to postal officials for the Postal Service.
Officials further said Sunday operations in post offices throughout the Caribbean will continue for the foreseeable future. This responds to the disruption caused by Hurricanes Irma and María, and the resulting significant backlog of packages.
“Ramped up delivery activities are supported by additional gains made in postal operations this week, including expedited hiring, training and orientation of more than 400 temporary employees to support mail processing and delivery,” the agency stated, adding that processing operations also continue to expand.
In Puerto Rico, all offices will be open for pickup of mail on Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers from seven area post offices are still directed to alternate pickup locations, including Sunday. These are:
|Office
|ZIP
|Alternate Pickup Location
|ZIP
|Arecibo Cotto
|00612
|Arecibo Main PO
|00612
|Arecibo Pueblo
|00612
|Arecibo MPO
|00612
|Carolina Pueblo
|00985
|Carolina Main PO
|00984
|Plaza Carolina
|00985
|Carolina MPO
|00984
|Punta Santiago
|00741
|Humaco
|00791
|Toa Alta
|00953
|Toa Baja Pueblo
|00951
This week, operations for the Aguada Post Office moved from Rincón to Coliseo Multiusos, Ismael “Chavalillo” Delgado, where regular Saturday services will be provided.