P.R. start-up Akcelita Innovation Labs wins int’l award

Puerto Rico start-up company Akcelita Innovation Labs was presented with a bronze award for their product “Artificial Sensing-Retail Banking Application” in the Vision Systems category at the 4th Annual Vision Systems Design Innovators Awards, the company announced.

During The Vision Show in Boston, “Artificial Sensing” was recognized by a panel of experts from systems integration, computer-assisted vision, and end-user companies who meet to analyze and vote for the projects.

Akcelita’s “Artificial Sensing” uses computer-assisted vision and 3D sensors in an innovative way to serve an industry that traditionally does not use this type of technology to improve productivity such as retail banking.

Improvements in productivity are achieved by making decisions on the areas of sales, service and operations based on key performance indicators data, produced by Artificial Sensing, of the client’s experience (volume flow, wait-times, service time, interactions, etc.) when visiting retail branches.

“We are very proud to receive this award in recognition of our Artificial Sensing product,” said René Yamin, executive director of Akcelita Innovation Labs.

“It’s encouraging to see that our solution, which was totally developed in Puerto Rico by local talent, can compete directly with solutions from other countries, and was recognized by a highly-qualified panel of global experts in the computer-assisted vision and image processing industries,” he said.

The Innovators Awards are judged based on the following criteria:

Originality

Innovation

Impact on Designers, Systems Integrators, End Users

Fulfilling a need in the market that hasn’t been addressed

Leveraging a novel technology

Achieves productivity improvements

“This prestigious recognition program allows Vision Systems Design to celebrate the most innovative products and services in the computer-assisted vision and image processing industry,” said Alan Bergstein, publisher of Vision Systems Design.

“Our 2018 honorees are an outstanding example of companies that are making an impact in the industry at a global level,” he added.

Founded in 2014 with the purpose of resolving difficult and challenging problems by combining creativity, math and technology, Akcelita specializes in combining hardware, software and cloud computing know-how to deliver world-class products for different industries.