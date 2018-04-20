MAG Film Studios, a film distribution co., opens in P.R.

After several years of planning and international negotiations, MAG Film Studios was presented as the first Puerto Rican company focused on the distribution and production of films, documentaries, and educational content that are profitable internationally, company executives said.

“MAG is about the birth of a sustainable industry that for decades hasn’t been represented,” said Eugenio Garcia Jr., company CEO. “Although there have been excellent films, there hasn’t been a distributor to ensure the successful export of products.”

MAG Films is the product of an exchange of ideas among Puerto Ricans in Mayagüez, where it is headquartered, on the need that local film productions have a real, permanent and reliable distribution channel.

“A well-structured industry is an instrument that fosters economic activity and job creation. We already tried the procedure through trial & error when we successfully completed the first feature, “Dos Caminos,” in which they employed more than 200 people,” García said.

“When the releases were launched, including in Hollywood, we saw Puerto Rico’s need for a company that distributes and has strong ties to the film industry. That’ when we started to work to achieve that goal,” he added.

“We will support film and documentary projects and educational materials that promote social values and are inspiring stories,” said García.

The executive confirmed that it will partner with Smith Global Media, which will handle distribution of films in theaters and digital platforms. SGM recently signed a partnership with Sony Pictures Home Entertaintment.

MAG will capitalize on SMB’s access to independent films with modest budgets, which are the “right fit” for the Puerto Rico market, García said.

“Smith Global Media feels very enthusiastic about the partnership with MAG Films for development, production and distribution of quality content for the Hispanic market and beyond,” said SMG CEO Harry Smith.

“MAG commitment toward the island, its expansion in the entertainment industry, and most importantly, its support for its people in Puerto Rico is inspiring and something that Smith Global Media looks forward to playing a significant role in the foreseeable future,” Smith said.