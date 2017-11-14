Surveyors host seminar on global positioning tech modernization in PR

The Institute of Surveyors of the College of Engineers and Surveyors of Puerto Rico (CIAPR,) will present the seminar “Modernization of the National Spatial Reference System: Keeping Pace with Changes in Positioning Technology and User Expectations in a Dynamic World,” on Nov. 15.

“All geospatial data, useful for locating anything above, on or below the earth’s surface, are based on a Spatial Reference System. In Puerto Rico — by law — this reference system is adopted as provided by the National Geodetic Survey, a federal agency that also defines the datums, which are the foundation of any U.S. position and Puerto Rico,” said Surveyor Ruth L. Trujillo, president of the CIAPIR’s Institute of Surveyors.

This seminar to be conducted by David Doyle, Geodesta Surveyor retired from the National Geodetic Survey, will serve as an introduction to the transition process in view of the urgent need to modernize the National Spatial Reference System applicable to Puerto Rico.

This event will be held at the CIAPR headquarters in Hato Rey, and has a special price for students who want to participate, the trade group confirmed.

“We have chosen this date to take advantage of the opportunity to celebrate GIS Day (Geographic Information Systems). Since 1999, every third Wednesday in November, users celebrate this technology that has revolutionized digital cartography. People from all nations in the world use GIS to prepare maps, either from the deepest ocean floor or from the highest mountain on the planet,” Trujillo said.

For the closing of the event, a panel of representatives of several government agencies will discuss how the government of Puerto Rico is preparing for this new challenge.

To register, access to www.ciapr.org or call 787-758-2250, ext. 213, 214 and 215.