Tabuchi powers Sun Bay Public Beach in Vieques

The pristine Sun Bay Public Beach in the island municipality of Vieques recently reopened for use, nearly seven months after Hurricane María struck, getting its power from residential hybrid solar-plus-storage manufacturer Tabuchi America.

The company confirmed it installed Eco Intelligent Battery System (EIBS) to make the re-opening possible. Vieques has been without power from the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority since the hurricane passed last year, due to permanent damage caused to the only underwater power cable connecting the island to PREPA.

“We’re pleased to see Sun Bay re-open and to have the EIBS serving as both an immediate and long-term power solution for the facilities,” stated Harumi McClure, president of Tabuchi America.

“The EIBS can supply solar power to run the Sun Bay concession stand during the day, and battery power to operate appliances and lighting at night. The EIBS will also optimize both solar and grid power when PREPA service is restored,” McClure continued.

The Sun Bay Public Beach is one of many sites in Puerto Rico where Tabuchi has donated their EIBS and solar system equipment. The company collaborated with the Sail Relief Team, Resilient Power PR, Solar for Puerto Rico and New Energy, PR to complete the Sun Bay project, it confirmed.

“The Tabuchi system is now powering Sun Bay’s main building, which includes the Arenamar Concession stand, public restrooms, and safety lighting,” said Oscar Ruiz, director of Sail Relief Team.

“The EIBS solar and battery system allowed the Sun Bay Public Beach to re-open in time for the Easter holiday and re-hire several employees to accommodate tourists, BioBay environmental tours, night kayakers and resort campers,” he confirmed.