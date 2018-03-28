P.R. Tourism Co. nabs ‘Best Exhibitor’ award at Dallas Travel & Adventure show

The Puerto Rico Tourism Co. nabbed the Dallas Travel & Adventure Show’s award for “Best exhibitor,” which put the island in a privileged place attracting the interest of thousands of people attending the event, agency Interim Director Carla Campos said.

The island’s exhibit represented Puerto Rico’s major hotels — Embassy Suites by Hilton San Juan Hotel & Casino Embassy Suites by Hilton Dorado Beach Resort, San Juan Marriott Resort & Stellaris Casino, the Courtyard by Marriott Isla Verde Beach Resort and La Concha Renaissance San Juan Resort. Tour operating companies also participated, namely Bespoke Lifestyle Management, Castillo Tours, Rico Sun Tours, as well as American Airlines.

Puerto Rico also took part in the Travel & Adventure Show in Los Angeles, where the agency had the chance to offer a seminar about the island to some 100 travel agents. The seminar was key to answering travel agent questions on Puerto Rico, mostly related to the island’s current status and its tourism industry, she said.

“It is encouraging that our participation in major events such as the Travel & Adventure Show in Los Angeles and Dallas was so successful, because aside from putting us in front of mass audiences that represent a great value for tourism, we were also given the opportunity to advertise and reconfirm the message that Puerto Rico is ready and open for visitors,” she said.

These are the industry’s most important events in Los Angeles, California and Dallas, as they group several tourism industry sectors to present their products and services to travel agents and the press. This facilitates the creation of various packages deals to cater to various niche tourism market and establish business relationships, she said.

The LA Travel & Adventure Show took place Feb. 24-25, while the Dallas Travel & Adventure Show was held March 17-18, 2018.