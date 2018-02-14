Fla. tourism trade group to conduct job fair in P.R.

The Central Florida Hotel & Lodging Association, a trade association representing approximately 80 percent of all lodging establishments in Central Florida, will be conducting a Central Florida Job Fair on Feb. 20th in San Juan, to provide job opportunities for those whose lives and careers were impacted by Hurricane María.

This job fair will take place from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the San Juan Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino, and will feature 12 Central Florida Hospitality businesses seeking to hire immediately for positions ranging from frontline lodging to managerial-level posts.

“More than four months after Hurricane María tragically struck the island of Puerto Rico, the tourism industry on the island is still recovering,” said CFHLA President Rich Maladecki.

“As such, many of our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico who relied on jobs in the hospitality industry have been without work and face financial uncertainty as the island recovers,” he said.

“This job fair will offer those seeking a new opportunity the chance to meet with lodging representatives and either begin or continue a career in hospitality in Central Florida and surrounding areas,” Maladecki added.

The following lodging properties and CFHLA Members will be participating:

DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at SeaWorld

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World Resort

Holiday Inn Club Vacations – Orange Lake Resort

Hyatt Regency Orlando

Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate

Orlando World Center Marriott

Perry Lane Hotel (Savannah, GA)

Ritz-Carlton/JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes

Sheraton Vistana Villages

Villas of Grand Cypress

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort

Wyndham Grand Orlando Resort – Bonnet Creek

Recently, the CFHLA Foundation and membership committed more than $15,000 to support Puerto Rico recovery efforts.