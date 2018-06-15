P.R. Tourism Co. hosts 60+ retail, wholesale travel agents worldwide

The Puerto Rico Tourism Company recently hosted a group of 62 international travel agents and wholesalers as part of its strategy to spread the word that the island is ready to receive visitors and encourage the arrival of more tourists.

Tourism Co. Executive Director Carla Campos said the group was “carefully selected” considering the major travel vendors worldwide, and featured guests from other jurisdictions in the United States, Spain, Germany and Colombia.

The guests participated a “Mega Fam Trip” June 7-13, when agents and wholesalers were able to enjoy Puerto Rico’s tourist regions, to peak their interest in getting their customers to visit the island.

“Since early 2017, we have focused sales and marketing efforts to promote the island in full, as well as its attractions. This mega fam trip is proof of this, as it allows us to show our best side to travel agents and wholesalers who interact directly with customers,” said Campos.

These fam trips are an effective promotional tool to show that Puerto Rico has recovered by leaps and bounds from the back-to-back hurricanes experienced last year and is ready to receive tourists and offer top-notch service, she said.

Travel agents and wholesalers who participated in the “Mega Fam Trip” were able to enjoy various experiences and attractions that distinguish Puerto Rico, such as: Casa Bacardí, Old San Juan, attractions of the town of Ponce, Culebra, El Yunque, Toro Verde in Orocovis, Window Cave in Arecibo, the Parguera Bioluminescent Bay, among others.