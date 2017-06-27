Coca-Cola Golf tourney raises $500K for PR nonprofits

Coca-Cola Bottlers Puerto Rico celebrated the 10th edition of its Coca-Cola Classic Golf Tournament, which raised $500,000 that will be split among 13 island nonprofits, the company announced

“Year after year, we set out to exceed our previous goal and to impact more organizations,” said Brenda Sevillano, corporate controller for Coca-Cola Bottlers Puerto Rico and organizer of the event, adding last year’s tournament raised $450,000 for charity.

The nonprofits to benefit from the funds raised include: Zero Waste PR; Caritas of Puerto Rico; American Red Cross; Ronald McDonald House Charities; SER de Puerto Rico; Pediatric Diabetes Foundation; Foundation Friends of El Yunque; Puerto Rico Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Association; Hogar Abrazo de Amor; Instituto Psicopedagógico de Puerto Rico; Casa la Providencia; P.E.C.E.S.; and the American Cancer Society.

“Through the event, we have managed to contribute more than $2 million to organizations that provide services to communities and the environment. It is our interest to continue supporting and contributing to organizations that impact our island,” said Sevillano, adding the funds collected come from tournament registrations and actions held during the event.

10th edition Coke Classic Golf Tournament was conducted in a 100 percent eco-friendly environment.