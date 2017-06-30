2 hotels receive TripAdvisor certificates of excellence

Hix Island House in Vieques and Combate Beach Resort in Cabo Rojo each received a a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence in response to outstanding traveller reviews over the past year.

For Hix House, this is the seventh consecutive year receiving the distinction, hotel operators said.

”We are honored to have received this award every year that TripAdvisor has granted it to deserving establishments,” said Bob Gevinski, general manager of Hix Island House.

“It is a testament to our staff that work hard every day to provide the best experience for our guests as they spend their valuable vacation time here on Vieques. And it reflects the demand and appreciation that exists for sustainable tourism facilities in Puerto Rico,” he said.

Certificate of Excellence recipients include accommodations, restaurants and attractions located all over the world that have continually delivered a quality customer experience. Only the top-performing 10 percent of businesses listed on TripAdvisor receive this award.

Meanwhile, Combate Beach Resort adds this year’s TripAdvisor recognition to a string of awards it has received in the past six years. This is the fifth consecutive year it nabs the Certificate of Excellence, hotel executives said.

Currently, Combate Beach Resort is among TripAdvisor’s top 10 hotels in Puerto Rico in quality.

“We’re in a very privileged and special ecotourist region with 18 spectacular beaches. However, we know how competitive the tourism market is in the Caribbean; so we strive to provide a consistent, high quality product every day,” said Xavier A. Ramírez, co-owner of Combate Beach Resort.