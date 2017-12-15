Universidad del Este, San Juan Bay Estuary Program join to educate

The San Juan Bay Estuary Program and the José A. Tony Santana International School of Hospitality and Culinary Arts from the Universidad del Este (UNE) have joined forces through a collaborative agreement to strengthen the metropolitan area’s natural infrastructure to offer tourists a unique experience.

The agreement offers the chance to identify areas of opportunity to encourage in students education, research and service through participation in activities and projects.

It will promote among college students the exercise of evaluating the recreational and tourism opportunities in the San Juan Bay Estuary and continue the research process and revitalization in the area.

“Collaborating with experts from the tourism industry adds a critical dimension in the sustainable development of the metropolitan area of Puerto Rico. Addressing Puerto Rico’s economic revitalization can ensure sustainable development of the region, while restoring ecosystems impacted by daily activity and atmospheric phenomena,” said Brenda Torres, director of the Estuary program.

“Our beaches, lagoons, canals and bay have enormous value for the visitor. Its potential will be maximized through our collaboration with the UNE and the school that offers the Hospitality and Culinary Arts programs,” she said.

“We need a new social paradigm that strengthens sustainable development in tourism,” said UNE Rector Mildred Huertas-Solá. “These partnerships open up opportunities for our students and teachers to promote experiences in research and development of environmental awareness that will last for future generations.”

The agreement provides for student participation in the San Juan Bay Estuary Program’s events, projects or plans held to promote the program’s experience and knowledge, supported by UNE professors.

The students receive lectures or conferences related to the Estuary system and participation in ecotourism activities to gain first-hand knowledge about the system’s current offerings.