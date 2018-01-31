Sacred Heart University adopts IT infrastructure to modernize systems

Sacred Heart University and higher education IT services and support provider Dynamic Campus announced a new managed IT services partnership intended to build on the momentum the institution has experienced since Hurricane Maria hit the island on Sept. 20.

Dynamic Campus IT staff on the mainland and on campus worked in conjunction with Sacred Heart IT personnel to create a high-bandwidth virtual private network that could securely migrate more than eight terabytes of data from Sacred Heart’s intermittently-running data center to a new Amazon Web Services instance on the mainland established by Dynamic Campus.

“With the help of Dynamic Campus, Sacred Heart has made incredible progress modernizing and optimizing our IT infrastructure under the most difficult circumstances,” said Sacred Heart President Gilberto J. Marxuach.

“Not only did Dynamic Campus help us begin our fall semester just three weeks after María devastated our island, but their efforts have helped us improve our long-term institutional efficiency and resiliency as well,” he said.

In a few days, Dynamic Campus and Sacred Heart were able to go live in the cloud with three systems needed to open the university’s doors: Sacred Heart’s academic enterprise resource planning system, learning management system and financial aid management system.

Dynamic Campus upgraded the three platforms to the latest build, along with the institution’s active directory and critical desktop and laptop PCs to ensure all were fully integrated and able to run the latest software.

Under the terms of the contract, Dynamic Campus will continue to provide expert IT services and support both on campus in Puerto Rico and remotely from the mainland.