JetBlue unveils 100x35JetBlue PR hurricane relief effort

JetBlue, the largest airline in Puerto Rico, today announced a multifaceted program to support both short-term relief and long-term recovery efforts on the island following the destruction from Hurricane María.

“100x35JetBlue” outlines the airline’s commitment to launching 35 initiatives over the next 100 days — and beyond — to support the needs of crewmembers, customers, and communities in Puerto Rico.

Honoring the popular reference to Puerto Rico’s 100×35 mile size, the effort will roll out programs across the island to provide airlift support, relief pricing, awareness and fundraising, people deployment, unmet needs, and rebuilding efforts.

JetBlue is currently operating six daily flights in Puerto Rico with more to come as infrastructure allows. Since Hurricane Maria made landfall, JetBlue has continued to serve those in Puerto Rico by donating $1 million in supplies, airlifting more than 3,000 customers over 21 flights from San Juan and Aguadilla through Sept. 27, and transporting more than 100,000 pounds of supplies to the island. JetBlue’s support has also touched hurricane-impacted areas across the Caribbean, South Florida, and Texas.

Relief Pricing

The airline continues to offer remaining seats on non-stop flights operated by JetBlue to or from Puerto Rico at reduced fares through Nov. 15, 2017:

$135 fares for Puerto Rico to/from U.S. mainland (a)

$129 fares for Puerto Rico to/from Dominican Republic and U.S. Virgin Islands (a)

Waiving fees for two checked bags on travel to/from Puerto Rico for new bookings made from Sept. 25 (a)

Waiving fees for carrying pets until Nov. 15 (b)

Hurricane Relief Collection on Every Flight, $1 Million Goal

The airline will invite customers onboard every JetBlue flight to donate to JetBlue’s campaign at GlobalGiving benefitting hurricane impacted areas throughout the U.S. and Caribbean, with a $1 million goal. Customers can also contribute at GlobalGiving.org/jetblue. JetBlue has committed to match donations to its GlobalGiving campaign dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000 through Nov. 15.

GlobalGiving will distribute the funds to non-profits making an impact in hurricane-affected areas. As we continue to serve these areas, we expect to adapt funding initiatives to ensure we’re meeting the needs as are communicated from partners on the ground.

Rebuilding homes, replenishing vegetation, promoting tourism

As the largest airline on the island, with nearly 500 crewmembers, service to three airports, and a focus city in San Juan, JetBlue is committed to working with government agencies, non-profit organizations and partners to support long-term rebuilding efforts.

JetBlue is pledging to support replenishing vegetation across the island; providing support for children; partnering with community leaders to raise awareness; providing gifts and meals throughout the holiday season; and offering advertising space to promote tourism to Puerto Rico.

While not all of the island’s needs are immediately known, JetBlue is outlining a number of efforts aimed to address numerous anticipated concerns. Over the next 100 days, JetBlue will support Puerto Rico in the following 35 ways:

AIRLIFT

Committing $1 million in-kind support to the Empire State Relief & Recovery Effort for Puerto Rico Offering crewmembers priority access to daily relief flights Providing daily relief flights for customers at reduced fares Providing seats on relief flights to emergency personnel, relief workers, non-profits, and military at no cost Offering volunteer infrastructure experts seats at no cost Transporting JetBlue-donated essential food items and drinking water Transporting JetBlue-donated power supplies including generators, batteries, flashlights Transporting supplies from non-profits, NGOs, and government agencies at no cost Transporting critical medical supplies and personnel at no cost

RELIEF PRICING

Offering reduced fares on JetBlue-operated flights through Nov. 15 to facilitate access to and from the island Waiving fees for two checked bags until Nov. 15 Waiving fees for carrying pets until Nov. 15 Offering free changes and cancellations for Puerto Rico flights booked by Sept. 17

FUNDRAISING AWARENESS

Inviting monetary donations from customers for JetBlue’s campaign at GlobalGiving on every JetBlue flight and online Aiming to raise $1 million by matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $500,000 through Nov. 15 Partnering with Puerto Rican community leaders and influencers for awareness efforts Holding in-terminal and public events to bring visibility to relief efforts Holding fundraising efforts among JetBlue’s 21,000 crewmembers

PEOPLE DEPLOYMENT

Deploying our emergency response Care team to support on-the-ground relief efforts Conducting in-person and text message wellness checks on crewmembers and their families Deploying crewmembers from mainland U.S. airports to accelerate the re-opening and sustained operations of Puerto Rico airports

UNMET NEEDS

Holding a collection drive across JetBlue’s network for crewmembers to donate items Working with the Office of the First Lady of Puerto Rico on hurricane relief efforts Bringing care packages to local communities in need Supporting free meal events Delivering public power sources, charging and telecom stations Providing children’s services and supplies Supplying holiday gifts and meals for families

REBUILDING EFFORTS