US Rep. Velázquez releases report on PR’s economy

Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez (D-NY) released Tuesday a report titled, “A Discussion on the Future of Puerto Rico’s Economy.”

The report compiles testimony from a range of experts who participated in a bipartisan roundtable discussion the Congresswoman hosted in July.

“It has now been a year since the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act was signed into law, granting Puerto Rico much needed authority to restructure its debt in a fair and orderly fashion,” Velázquez said.

“While empowering Puerto Rico to get out from under its mountain of debt is a good first step, we cannot afford to stop there,” she said.

“Rather, we must focus on finding sustainable strategies the island can employ to help restore its economy to prosperity. It is my hope that our roundtable and the report will help propel that conversation forward, identifying workable solutions that all stakeholders can coalesce around,” Velázquez added.

The report includes analysis by representatives from the American Enterprise Institute; the Center for a New Economy; Hunter College’s Puerto Rico Studies Department; the Puerto Rico Statistics Institute; the University of Puerto Rico and Baruch College in New York.

The full report may be downloaded here.