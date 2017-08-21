Velázquez secures bill to assist PR Education Dept.

Through the annual appropriations process, Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez (D-NY) has secured language directing the Department of Education, to work closely with Puerto Rico to identify and address technical assistance needs, her office announced.

This step will enhance the federal government’s role in assisting the people of Puerto Rico. Velázquez was instrumental in urging the Department of Education to provide technical assistance to Puerto Rico during this year’s appropriations process.

“For too long, the people of Puerto Rico have been denied the same federal resources as those living stateside,” said Velázquez. “There is much that we must do as federal lawmakers to ensure that American citizens in Puerto Rico have all the necessary tools to spur economic growth.”

Such support includes improving understanding of the federal contracting process, grants management, budgeting and budget impact analysis, and harnessing government data.

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Congressman José Serrano (D-NY) also played an instrumental role in urging other federal agencies to assist Puerto Rico.

“I commend Congressman Serrano for taking these steps to help ensure Puerto Ricans are treated fairly by the federal government,” said Velázquez. “I’m now calling on members from both sides of the aisle to see the report language is fulfilled.”