Verizon Foundation commits $1M to PR relief efforts

Verizon announced Monday support for the residents of Puerto Rico through a $1 million pledge to fund Hurricane María relief efforts. The carrier has partnered with the American Red Cross and World Vision.

“The people of Puerto Rico need our help,” said Verizon Chairman Lowell McAdam. “Verizon is committed to supporting communities struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane María, as we’ve done with Harvey and Irma.”

“We will be working with local network operators, our nonprofit partners and, of course, our employees to assist the Puerto Rican people in rebuilding their lives and I encourage anyone with the means and opportunity to do so to come to their aid,” he said.

Verizon had presence in Puerto Rico until 2007, when it sold its ownership in the Puerto Rico Telephone Company — which does business as Claro — to América Móvil for $1.8 billion.

In an effort to provide further financial support to residents of Puerto Rico, Verizon will match employees’ contributions, dollar-for-dollar, to select hurricane relief-focused organizations.