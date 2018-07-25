SBA partners with Veterans Affairs’ Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment Program

July 25, 2018 191

The U.S. Small Business Administration has entered into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, through its Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program.

The partnership will give veterans access to self-employment assistance from the SBA, its resource partners, and U.S. Export Assistance Centers, the agency noted.

The VA and SBA will work together to prepare veterans, service-disabled veterans, and service members for self-employment. Through the partnership, veterans and service members will have access to networking events, job seeking skills, coaching, and entrepreneurship training.

“This partnership between SBA and VA is a great addition to SBA’s Boots to Business and Reboot programs, through which we have trained over 300 members of the military community in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands,” said SBA Puerto Rico & U.S. Virgin Islands District Director Yvette T. Collazo. “Both agencies provide important educational tools and resources for veterans and their families, so they may transition to the next step in their careers.”

VA and SBA will train local staff on services available through partnering agencies, and also facilitate appropriate referrals and on national, regional, and local levels.

To learn more about the resources offered by SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development and the Veterans Administration’s Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment program, visit sba.gov/ovbd or benefits.va.gov/vocrehab.