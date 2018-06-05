Walgreens offering FedEx Express services at 107 P.R. stores

Drugstore chain Walgreens announced that FedEx Express package pickup and drop-off services are now available at 107 of its locations in Puerto Rico, as part of the growing FedEx OnSite network.

This service allows customers on the island to pick up and drop off FedEx Express packages at participating Walgreens locations without additional cost. In addition, recipients can choose to redirect packages to Walgreens locations, where it can be held securely for five business days.

“We are thrilled to offer pickup and drop-off service with Walgreens to the community in Puerto Rico. This is another way to continue offering our customers a convenient and secure service,” said Basil Khalil, vice-president of operations for FedEx Caribbean and Central America.

“As online shopping grows, our customers are searching for flexible options and we are ready to deliver,” Khalil said.

Nivia Santiago, Walgreens regional vice president of pharmacy and retail operations in Puerto Rico, said, “With nearly 60 years of service to the communities of Puerto Rico, we committed to not only rebuilding our stores after last year’s hurricane, but to building new ways of serving customers.”

“FedEx is an important addition to our stores, bringing our customers a convenient, safe and secure package delivery option,” Santiago said.

The Walgreens rollout in Puerto Rico is the latest expansion of FedEx OnSite. The service options are also available at more than 7,500 participating Walgreens locations in the United States allowing customers to pick up, drop off and redirect their packages to participating locations using FedEx Delivery Manager.