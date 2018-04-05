Weekend Wheels: ’18 Hyundai Kona, a fit for active lifestyles of all kinds

A recent four-day test drive of the new 2018 Hyundai Kona was enough to confirm that the innovative compact SUV, or CUV, has a lot to offer to many different types of drivers. The crossover is sexy, comfortable and fuel efficient, to name a few of its outstanding features.

Available in four models — SE, SEL, Limited and Ultimate — the Hyundai Kona embodies elegance and performance, appealing to consumers with active lifestyles of all kinds. The CUV ranges in price from $23,495 for the entry-level model, to $32,995 for the high-end option with all the “bells and whistle.” The new member of Hyundai’s lineup rolled into Puerto Rico dealerships last month.

A quick tour around the outside of the vehicle offers the driver 360 degrees of what the automaker calls the Kona’s “urban smart armor.” Its exterior styling features are voluminous, and its aggressive body styling is complemented by a low and wide stance for great looks and confident handling in a variety of urban and adventure-oriented driving environments.

For Puerto Rico drivers, this combination of features — along with the CUV’s technology and safety package — represents a smart option and value for the price.

Kona offers a pair of fuel-efficient drivetrains and a suspension system designed to take on rough roads and off-road terrain with ease.

Aside from its striking appearance, the Kona’s compact platform provides drivers with signature CUV capabilities, which combine level ground clearance and an elevated, pilot seating position to ensure better visibility and comfort on long journeys.

A whole host of advanced safety features are also available including a lane-keeping assist system, blind-spot collision warning, rear cross-traffic collision warning, lane change assist, parking distance warning and forward collision-avoidance assist with pedestrian detection.

The Kona offers plenty of room for passengers both in the front and back seats, as well as lots of space for cargo — 19.2 cubic feet of it. The sleek and simple interior layout contrasts with the bold, adventurous exterior design. The audio/navigation display incorporates advanced infotainment features and the standard floating seven-inch touchscreen includes Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability.

For more details on this vehicle, click HERE.