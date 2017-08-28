Weekend Wheels: ’18 Infiniti QX30 is built for adventure

The 2018 Infiniti QX30 is the newest member of the automaker’s crossover category — a vehicle that embodies the perfect combination of luxury and features that make it just plain fun to drive.

Over the weekend, this media outlet was given the opportunity to get behind the wheel of the QX30, spending time with the vehicle that is ideal for the driver who enjoys first-class comfort in a sporty hatchback format.

At first glance, the QX30 is sleek, elegant and stylish. Available in nine colors, the Infiniti QX30 features the line’s signature double-arch grille and halogen headlights that provide much-needed brightness when driving on Puerto Rico’s darkest city or country roads.

In rainy conditions, such as those we encountered on one of our road trips, the QX30’s front-wheel drive feature provided a feeling of confidence and safety. Not only that, but the 2018 Infiniti QX30 offers excellent fuel economy, clocking in at 24 miles per gallon on city roads and 33 mpg on the highway.

“The Infiniti QX30 SUV is a good vehicle if you’re seeking a luxurious — yet affordable — daily driver. It treats you and your front passenger to comfortable seats, premium materials, and a smooth ride,” said U.S. News & World Report in its review of the vehicle.

“And though the chiseled QX30 looks eager to tear through twisty back roads, its sporty appearance is only skin deep,” the reputable publication stated.

Under the hood, the vehicle comes with a standard 2.0L Turbo 4-cylinder engine that produces 208 horsepower at 5,500 revolutions per minute, a double overhead camshaft (DOHC) valvetrain with a Continuously Variable Valve Timing Control System that optimizes the opening of intake and exhaust valves. The vehicle also comes with a standard 7-Speed double clutch automatic transmission, and offers three driving modes: Eco, Sport, and Manual.

On the inside, details are plenty and reminiscent of a Mercedes-Benz GLA.

“These two SUVs were developed side by side, and the QX30 benefits from this partnership by sourcing many of its cabin materials from Mercedes,” U.S. News & World Reports states.

The QX30 has the capacity to accommodate five people comfortably. However, those sitting in the back may find that their visibility is limited somewhat by the layout of the vehicle. Legroom in the back is also at a premium. Cargo room behind the upright rear seats totals 19.2 cubic feet, which is roomy enough to fit several chairs and all your stuff for a day at the beach.

One of the vehicle’s most significant features is its capacity to park itself, although it will likely take the driver several attempts before getting it right.

“Infiniti’s new available ‘Intelligent Park Assist’ uses four sensors to determine if a potential parking spot is the right size,” according to the automaker’s product description. “If it is, you simply move the gear-shift lever, press a button to confirm, and operate the accelerator and brake pedals. Your vehicle will park itself smoothly in parallel or reverse-in parking spots.”

The Infiniti QX30 is available in six models: QX30; QX30 Luxury; QX30 Luxury AWD; QX30 Premium; QX30 Premium AWD; and QX30 Sport. The crossover’s Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail price starts at $39,229 in Puerto Rico. For more information, visit the automaker’s website.