WEPA!BOX PUERTO RICO debuts to showcase local goods

Looking to promote the island’s economy, WEPA!BOX PUERTO RICO made its official market debut Thursday as a subscription-based service through which buyers will get a monthly package with an assortment of locally produced goods.

The new distribution channel and direct promotion vehicle aims to help local businesses expand their reach with boxes that will be delivered straight to the consumer.

After Hurricanes Irma and María devastated Puerto Rico last September, about 250,000 residents left the island, increasing the number of “boricuas” in the diaspora. The WEPA! BOX seeks to fill a need for that consumer that misses the island or for those tourists who loved the experience of visiting.

“We’re extremely excited about this new project because we will deliver happiness to many Puerto Ricans who want to support local products and millions of Puerto Ricans living in the diaspora,” said Suzanne L. Ujaque, president of Holistic Marketing & Communications, which developed the idea.

“No matter where they are in the world, WEPA! BOX PUERTO RICO will arrive at their door,” she said. “We all have at least one relative off the island, and friends who have come to the island have fallen in love with it and its people.”

The subscriber will have two alternatives to receive their WEPA! BOX PUERTO RICO delivery: a monthly payment of $39.99 per box, or a single annual payment of $299.90, which would shave $10 off per month.

Every dollar spent on local products generate $ 7 in jobs and revenue for the economy and for local merchants, she said. Holistic Marketing & Communications conducted a market analysis and focus groups that revealed that each box will impact about 6,000 people through the power of social networks.

WEPA! BOX PUERTO RICO’s contents will vary on a monthly basis, to include different products and services in the areas of beauty, health, fashion, entertainment, tourism, as well as cultural, Puerto Rican cuisine, and traditional coffee, among others.