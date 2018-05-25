Winners of 3rd edition of ” Battle of the Buildings P.R.-2017″ announced

As part of the effort to develop and promote best practices for greater energy efficiency in Puerto Rico, the Puerto Rico Energy Efficiency and Sustainability Alliance, or PR-EESA for its acronym in English, recently held its third annual energy savings and sustainability competition, the “Battle of the Buildings Puerto Rico — 2017 Edition.”

The event counted with the participation of agency directors, members of the House of Representatives, contractors, architects, engineers, professional organizations, nonprofits, and the general public.

The competition is open to engineers, contractors, government entities, professional organizations, to register in the competition that promotes best practices in the efficient use of energy in commercial buildings and the development of sustainable projects and initiatives in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

The participants compete to see who further reduces the consumption of energy, water and gas in their commercial buildings. In addition, the program also seeks to recognize product, initiatives, and projects, among others, under special categories such as: incentives, financing, education, sustainability, among others.

The awards were granted under the following categories:

Energy Savings: Puerto Rico Science Technology and Research Trust, Universidad Politécnica de Puerto Rico

ENERGY STAR Certification: Puerto Rico Science Technology and Research Trust, MAPFRE Praico

ENERGY STAR Service & Products Provider: Abdeel E Molina, Cenergys, LLC

Energy Efficiency & Sustainability – Design & Construction: Alvarez-Diaz Villalon Architects, proyecto Renaissance Square – Las Gladiolas Community Development

Energy Efficiency & Sustainability – Design: Abruña & Musgrave Architects, proyecto Mi Casa Resistente

Financing & Incentives: Acrecent Financial

Educación – Media: Gerardo E. Alvarado León, sección “Ambiente Hoy” – El Nuevo Día, Julian Mejias revista ambiental Corriente Verde, y Yaira Solis , sección “Hábitat” – El Vocero

Education – STEM: Jenny Marie Guevara, Ecoexploratorio

Education – Recycling: Basura Cero Puerto Rico, Martin Peña Recicla

Education – Sustainability: OPAS – Blue Flag Schools Program

Jorge Molina, executive director of PR-EESA, said educating about and promoting energy efficiency, sustainability, and environmental “is extremely important … in Puerto Rico’s reconstruction process.”

Over the years, the popularity of the program has been increasing, as well as the number of registered participants and properties — to 65 entities. As in previous years, the program included free seminars and educational workshops, technical assistance services, audits, analysis and monitoring tools, among other services.