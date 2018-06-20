PR Wireless to replace Open Mobile brand with Boost Mobile

Open Mobile stores in Puerto Rico have begun their re-branding as Boost Mobile, in response to the new business model adopted by parent company PR Wireless that focuses on offering more benefits and better services to Open Mobile customers.

The brand migration began May 30, PR Wireless executives confirmed.

“This movement was contemplated taking into account the needs we have seen in our clients in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, providing better coverage and reach, and extending their service to the United States [mainland,]” said Juan Saca, CEO of PR Wireless.

“We know from the most recent research studies that the consumer increasingly seeks to have unlimited high-speed data on their service options and be able to use it when they travel to the United States,” Saca said.

“Boost Mobile was a pioneer in providing this alternative to customers who want to have no-contract service, with an option to pre-pay, and we will offer it to our customers who migrate from Open to Boost Mobile,”Saca said.

Among the benefits that Open Mobile customers that migrate to the Boost Mobile service will receive are unlimited voice, text and data in Puerto Rico, the USVI and the U.S. mainland.

It is common knowledge that the frequency of trips between Puerto Rico, the USVI and the U.S. mainland has always been high and that it experience an increase due to the emigration after the passage of Hurricane María, Saca said.

“With the Boost Mobile service they can conduct their trips and will have coverage among the three territories without worrying about roaming charges, as long as customers remain in the Sprint network,” he added.

This change responds to the joint venture created between Open Mobile and Sprint, as story this media outlet broke exclusively last year, which owns the Boost Mobile brand.

Open Mobile customers will be able to continue making payments at the converted Boost Mobile stores.