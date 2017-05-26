Ola Yogurt Bar opens in Plaza Las Américas

Ola Yogurt Bar, a new business line for the owners of Soft & Creamy, officially opened its first location in Plaza Las Américas in Hato Rey Thursday, at an investment of $500,000, company executives said.

The new location is at the mall’s second level in the balcony area facing the Central Atrium. It is generating 12 jobs.

“Consumers can now enjoy the freshest yogurt in the market, fully produced at Tres Monjitas with fresh milk derivatives, and is combined creatively with fruit and other complements,” said José Hiram Matos, general manager of Ola and Soft & Creamy.

“At Ola Yogurt Bar we combine the experience and quality of Tres Monjitas in the production of dairy products, with Soft & Creamy’s experience and attention to customer service, and advice from knowledgeable fresh fruit market experts, to provide consumers a delicious and different experience compared to other alternatives on the market.”

Ola Yogurt Bar offers consumers the possibility of creating yogurt flavors on the spot, as well as pick from the four flavors to be offered daily. customers can add fruit and other dry garnishes — such as granola and nuts — as well as order yogurt and fruit shakes.