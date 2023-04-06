1.7M+ tourists use Uber app in Puerto Rico

Of the trips requested since the app was available on the island, almost 3 million were made by tourists to and from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Since the Uber platform was launched in Puerto Rico, more than 1.7 million tourists have used it to get around and have traveled more than 44.5 million miles, the app developer stated.

In addition, through the Uber Eats app, more than 240,000 tourists completed around 2.7 million orders.

“At Uber we want to promote tourism in Puerto Rico by transforming the way people and things move across the island, and being a tool that meets the daily needs of users and businesses,” said Carolina Coto, Uber communications manager for Central America and the Caribbean.

“That’s why we are constantly evolving to offer people accessible options to go where they want and ask for what they like,” she said. “Uber as a platform transforms vacation experiences for locals and visitors; it is a vital component in Puerto Rico’s tourism landscape.”

Of the trips requested since the app was available on the island, almost 3 million were made by tourists to and from the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport. Also:

Tourists from the United States, Mexico, Canada, Colombia and the Dominican Republic are the ones who use the application the most when visiting Puerto Rico. In addition, they are the ones who place the most orders through the Uber Eats app.

The most popular destinations for tourists are Muñoz Marín Airport, Walmart, Plaza Las Américas, Playita del Condado and the Caribe Hilton hotel.

In 97% of the trips, the drivers rate the tourists with five stars.

Metropol restaurant is one of the businesses preferred by tourists to place orders from the Uber Eats app.

Reserve allows users to request a trip up to 30 days in advance.

“At Uber we seek to transform the way tourists and locals explore and enjoy Puerto Rico. We want to complement and boost the tourism ecosystem and provide access to a world of facilities at the touch of a button,” Coto said.