104th edition of American Farm Bureau convention underway

Puerto Rico Agriculture Secretary Ramón González takes part in one of the event's conferences.

The 2023 American Farm Bureau convention, which has drawn more than 4,600 agri-entrepreneurs to San Juan, is in full swing at the Puerto Rico Convention Center through Jan. 11.

The event is featuring a full lineup of keynote speakers, as well as the visit today by US Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, who will be in Coamo for a stakeholder meeting on the Rural Partners Network, an effort the USDA is heading that “is transforming the way federal agencies partner with rural places to create economic opportunity.”

The announcement will help create jobs, build critical infrastructure, and improve selected communities throughout Puerto Rico, agency officials said.

Meanwhile, at the Puerto Rico Convention Center, 16 workshops will focus on advancements in agriculture and opportunities — such as a new farm bill — as well as challenges, like inflation and supply chain issues, facing farmers and ranchers in the coming year. Eight workshops will be available via the virtual convention platform.

“The event under the motto of ‘Mi familia,’ encourages the visit of the leaders of the agricultural industry to our farms,” said Puerto Rico Agriculture Secretary Ramón González.

“They will have the opportunity to learn more about how agriculture works on our island, at such an important moment as this year, which will determine the economic package of the Farm Bill 2023,” he said.

“Puerto Rico plays a fundamental role in the nation’s agriculture, having the largest and most important research center for corn and soybeans,” González said.

Vilsack will speak during the convention’s closing general session at 11:30 a.m. today. The annual meeting of voting delegates will take place Tuesday.