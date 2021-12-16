10K New Year’s Eve revelers expected at Puerto Rico Convention Center festivities

The countdown to 2022 will take place in San Juan. (Credit: Juliengrondin | Dreamstime.com)

Puerto Rico’s New Year’s Eve countdown at the Convention Center District is expected to draw as many as 10,000 revelers, who will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to participate, government officials said.

In a press conference, Gov. Pedro Pierluisi and Convention Center District Authority Executive Director Mariela Vallines, said the “From Puerto Rico to the World, 2022 starts here” event on Dec. 31, will have indoor capacity in the Distrito T-Mobile venue — with a capacity of up to 2,000 people — while outside, 8,000 will be able to participate in the free show.

This activity will bring together local artists on the stages of the Convention District to say goodbye to 2021 and, for the first time, it will be broadcast throughout the United States, and other countries, from a Spanish-speaking destination.

The musical presentation inside the Distrito T-Mobile will feature urban artist, Daddy Yankee, which will be broadcast internationally on the ABC network as part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin ‘Eve.

That also includes the Tribu de Abrante, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Melina León and Plenéalo, and the other will be abroad with the presentations of El Gran Combo, Pirulo y la Tribu, Límite 21, Victoria Sanabria and DJ’s.

“The work team, which includes representatives from different agencies, prepared a comprehensive and detailed security plan that includes patrolling, preventive rounds, vaccination verification at the main entrances and behind the scenes, transportation, parking and other offers for the public that we will accompany,” said Vallines.

People will be able to arrive at the facilities starting at 4 p.m. through three main entrances that will have Health Department inspectors and members of the Police on hand validating proof of vaccination from guests, and operating a second check point for the security inspection that includes a metal detector.

Security will prohibit the entry of people with firearms, chairs, umbrellas, and beach coolers, but there will be food and drink kiosks, as well as portable toilets in different spaces.

“Although the advise is to use alternative means of transportation such as taxis or Uber, there will be parking for 2,760 vehicles in the Convention Center and there are other additional spaces in the hotels and in the Distrito T-Mobile,” said Pierluisi.

The Police Bureau will have more than 100 agents at different points; there will be a command center, land, air, and maritime surveillance, as well as personnel specialized in operations, K-9 and surveillance by security cameras, he said.

Likewise, the Traffic Division will be on the main roads with access to the place and personnel from the Department of Transportation and Public Works will support the signaling and entry and exit routes.

The event will have ambulances and paramedics, as well as staff from the Health Department and Family Department to handle emergencies.

The Puerto Rico Health Department requires that that children under 5 years of age will not be admitted, and all minors 5 years old or over who attend must be fully vaccinated and have a minimum of 14 days passed since their second dose.