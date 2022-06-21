$10M all-inclusive Hotel Vista Azul opens in Aguadilla this week

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Hotel Vista Azul in Aguadilla.

Hotel Vista Azul, formerly known as Cielo Mar, in Aguadilla, is opening its doors this week, following a $10 million investment to purchase and remodel the property, News is my Business confirmed.

The hotel features 72 rooms, of which 44 offer views of the Atlantic Ocean, will operate as an “all-inclusive” concept, hotel officials said.

Of the amount invested, $900,000 went toward remodeling the property — including purchasing furniture, upgrading guest rooms, improving the four pools, opening a beauty salon and a basketball/volleyball court, and establishing an Italian restaurant featuring a wood-burning pizza oven, News is my Business confirmed.

The hotel will officially open June 23, to a “sold out” status, officials said.

Hotel Vista Azul’s “all inclusive” package includes breakfast, lunch, dinner, and unlimited drinks. Among the activities that will be offered by days at the property, are magic shows, children’s characters, artistic activities, live music, jazz nights, karaoke, and acoustic shows.

“We enthusiastically welcome the opening of our new family hotel in Aguadilla. The Hotel Vista Azul opens its doors to Puerto Rican families looking to have a fun and enjoyable experience in the same place. We’re the only purely Puerto Rican chain that offers an all-inclusive concept on the Island,” said Eneida Márquez, the hotel’s customer service manager.

The property has already created 80 of the 120 jobs it expects to fill, while the remodeling process employed 125 direct workers.

Hotel Vista Azul is still looking for kitchen and wait staff and is receiving resumes via email.