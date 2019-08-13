$120M, 579-suite Hyatt Resort at Coco Beach opens in Río Grande

August 13, 2019 486

The Resort at Coco Beach, a property affiliated with the Hyatt brand, has officially opened in Rio Grande, featuring 579 ocean-front suites situated on a secluded 1,000-acre peninsula within a private development on the island’s northeast coast.

As this media outlet reported in June, the former Gran Meliá Puerto Rico Hotel was acquired by Monarch Alternative Capital in partnership with Royal Palm Companies, and an affiliate of Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC. The Resort at Coco Beach underwent an extensive renovation and will create more than 300 direct jobs.

The property is part of a $120 million transaction that was made possible through an agreement with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company, in which tax credits were granted in accordance with the benefits available under Act 74. The Tourism Co. worked on this transaction together with the group of investors for several months.

“The Resort at Coco Beach was designed to embrace and nurture the mind, body and soul,” said Dave Johnson, CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality. “We aim to center on the guest’s experience and look forward to providing the ultimate escape for each of our guests.

The Hyatt Regency will be the first under that flag to operate in Puerto Rico, where Hyatt already has properties under the Hyatt Place and Hyatt House brands.

Amenities designed to foster the experience feature three expansive swimming pools, The Rainforest Spa — a full-service spa, wellness center, and salon.

In addition, daily activities include tennis, volleyball, basketball, jogging, as well as golf in two Tom Kite-designed, 18-hole championship golf courses.

Meanwhile, a concierge service provides lifestyle management, transportation, travel and vacation planning, and personalized guest services.

The Resort at Coco Beach will also cater to foodies, with four food and beverage establishments. The onsite outlets include PRIME 787, an upscale fine-dining environment; Nori, an Asian fusion offering sushi, sashimi, ceviche bar, and teppanyaki grill; Water’s Edge, Caribbean-style buffet serving breakfast, lunch and dinner utilizing local ingredients; Pasión by Chef Myrta, offering a Puerto Rican gourmet culinary experience; and a Lobby Bar featuring craft cocktails and live entertainment.

Accommodations at The Resort at Coco Beach include 480 junior suites, 93 deluxe suites, five club suites, and one presidential suite.

The property also features areas for meetings and events, with 41,208 square feet of total function space and state-of-the-art meetings facilities and services.