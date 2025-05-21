13 port and airport firms in Puerto Rico certify cybersecurity plans

Companies that submitted cybersecurity plans include American Tugs, Buckeye Partners, Pan American Grain, Peerless Oil & Chemicals, Puerto Nuevo Terminal and others, according to the Puerto Rico Ports Authority.

The companies submitted updates ahead of new federal cybersecurity rules taking effect July 16.

Thirteen companies operating at Puerto Rico’s docks and airports have certified updated cybersecurity plans, according to Ports Authority Executive Director Norberto Negrón.

The updates come ahead of new federal cybersecurity requirements under the Maritime Transportation Security Act, which are set to take effect July 16.

“We’re committed to improving the cybersecurity infrastructure for all concessionaires that provide service at our airports and docks, with the goal of mitigating the effects of potential attacks on their digital networks,” Negrón said. “These facilities are vital to Puerto Rico, which is why it is important that every company that provides services has a viable and up-to-date plan to protect its systems from outside penetration.”

The Ports Authority issued the request for certification on April 29. Within three weeks, more than a dozen companies had submitted updated plans. “Certifications continue to arrive every day, which demonstrates the importance these concessionaires place on cybersecurity,” Negrón said.

Companies that submitted plans include American Tugs, Big Box, Buckeye Partners, Harboid Holding, HDPR Acquisitions, International Shipping, Legacy FC, Pan American Grain, Peerless Oil & Chemicals, Puerto Nuevo Terminal, Rank Shipping, Safe Harbor of San Juan and Terminal Acquisitions.

Negrón said the Ports Authority will also hold orientation workshops to guide companies in complying with the new rules.

The effort comes amid an increase in cyber threats. According to the Puerto Rico Innovation and Technology Service, Puerto Rico recorded 340 million cyberattack attempts in 2023.