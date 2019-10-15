13 Puerto Rican co.’s lock down $5.2M+ in sales on trade mission to Spain

October 15, 2019 178

A delegation of 13 Puerto Rican companies locked down more than $5.2 million in sales during a recent commercial mission to Spain, coordinated by Puerto Rico Emprende, an initiative run by Puerto Rico Trade and Export.

“Spanish companies showed great interest in the offer of local products and services that we took to the mission,” Trade and Export Executive Director Ricardo Llerandi said.

“Thanks to this commercial exchange, several business and expansion opportunities have been presented to other areas within the Spanish market, such as Barcelona and the Canary Islands,” he said.

“A commercial mission to this important market had not been carried out for more than 10 years. We will continue working on several strategies that contribute to strengthen the international development of our exportable goods and services,” Llerandi said.

The companies that took part in the mission visited Invest in Spain, the Institute of Foreign Trade in Madrid, the Institute of Export Promotion of Castilla La Mancha in Toledo and the Banco Santander Work Café.

They also had the opportunity to study the market and analyze the competition to make the necessary adjustments to temper their product or service to that market. More than 80 business appointments with potential clients were coordinated through the support of the U.S. Commercial Service, Llerandi said.

The business delegation comprised: All Around Services, Bearing Buddy, Inc., Best Basalt Fiber, Corp., Bulted Software, Business Atelier, Circa Sugar LLC, Conect-Ics Corp., Destilería Nacional Inc., EcoPartners, Gerónimo Guerrero, DBA, Gfree Foods, LLC, Instituto de Educación Superior and On Net a Kode Company.

The commercial mission to Spain received funding from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s State Trade and Export Promotion program, which seeks to increase the number of small businesses that begin exporting and the value of exports for small businesses that are currently exporting.

