13 Puerto Rico bioscience startups to expand in NYC after BioLeap

Edith Brignoni, founder of Baby Abrazo, a digital brain health platform for families, received the Jumpstart Award and CPA business guidance at the BioLeap Showcase from the Puerto Rico Society of Certified Public Accountants.

The startups completed a life sciences incubation program and will join IndieBio to connect with investors and mentors.

Thirteen Puerto Rico-based bioscience startups are heading to New York after completing the second generation of BioLeap, an incubation program led by parallel18 under the Puerto Rico Science, Technology and Research Trust.

The companies presented their ventures at the BioLeap Showcase, concluding a 12-week mentorship program focused on refining business models, developing prototypes and preparing technologies for global commercialization.

The event also launched a new phase of collaboration with New York’s life sciences sector. All 13 companies will participate in an all-expenses-paid trip to IndieBio, a startup development program based in New York.

“This second generation represents a step forward in the development and promotion of the biosciences sector in Puerto Rico,” said Héctor Jirau, executive director of parallel18. “Through this New York trip in collaboration with IndieBio, these 13 innovators are reinforcing the island’s role as a rising hub for biosciences and innovation.”

The startups represent a range of sectors, including medical devices, diagnostics, gene therapy, artificial intelligence and digital health. Participants include Ama Earth Group, Consusis Inc., Diversia Health, Equiply.io, Omiquity Health, Prisma Diagnostics, Nura Health, MedETechNi, T-CAN, Baby Abrazo, iHnnova, ReleaseBio and Yagüez Diagnostics.

“Through these 13 companies that successfully completed the first phase of BioLeap and are now heading to New York, we are bridging the life sciences ecosystems of both jurisdictions to advance innovation and the biosciences sector on the island,” said Science Trust CEO Lucy Crespo.

The New York initiative is a collaboration between the Science Trust, Empire State Development and IndieBio NY, a division of SOSV NY LLC. Organizers said the goal is to connect Puerto Rico entrepreneurs with capital, research networks and biotech investors.

“We’re cultivating the scientific innovation scene from Puerto Rico to the world to make a global impact in life sciences,” said Noé Crespo, associate director of BioLeap.

At the showcase, three companies received special recognition. Prisma Diagnostics, which is developing rapid dengue testing, received the Spotlight Award and five hours of tax-focused mentorship from RSM Puerto Rico. Equiply.io, a health care procurement platform, received the Innovative Award and legal mentorship from Ydea Law Group. Baby Abrazo, a digital brain health platform for families, received the Jumpstart Award and CPA business support from the Puerto Rico State Society of Certified Public Accountants.

BioLeap is supported by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The program promotes science and technology entrepreneurship as part of broader economic development efforts in Puerto Rico.