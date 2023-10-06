Type to search

Featured Tourism/Transportation

13th Puerto Rico Bakery & Restaurant Show set for October 

NIMB Staff October 6, 2023
With more than 150 exhibitors at the 2023 Bakery & Restaurant Show, attendees will learn about the industry's latest trends in sustainability, technology, equipment, services, beverages and gastronomy.

The Puerto Rico Restaurants Association (ASORE, in Spanish) announced it will hold the 13th edition of the Bakery & Restaurant Show (BRS) on Oct. 20-21 at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in Miramar. This year, the BRS will emphasize education, aiming to empower industry professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate sector challenges.

“Since its inception, ASORE has been much more than an association, it has been the heart and resonant voice of a vibrant industry,” said Mateo Cidre, president of ASORE. “We have worked tirelessly to be the bridge between restaurateurs and opportunities, removing obstacles and opening doors. The BRS is a testament to this mission, offering not only a platform for commercial exchange but also a space for learning, innovation and connection.”

Gadiel Lebrón, executive director of ASORE, added: “The restaurant industry has always been dynamic and resilient. But in these times of rapid and constant change, continuous learning is essential. That’s why we focus on providing robust continuous education offerings. The workshops in this edition not only offer training but also inspiration to adapt and evolve.”

Attendees at BRS 2023, which will feature more than 150 exhibiting companies, will have the opportunity to learn about trends in sustainability, payment systems, inventory, delivery platforms, equipment, services, beverages, gastronomy and other areas through workshops that require prior registration.

BRS 2023 “not only represents an opportunity for training and updating for professionals” but also celebrates the industry’s adaptability and growth, Lebrón said. It also provides a platform for partnerships between industry professionals and suppliers. With all exhibition spaces already sold, “the event promises to be an enriching and unparalleled experience,” he added.

As ASORE celebrates its 20th anniversary, “it is worth reflecting on the organization’s trajectory, importance, and achievements,” the media release reads.

The association added that since its foundation, it has defended and promoted Puerto Rico’s restaurant industry, driving initiatives, establishing alliances and providing resources that have strengthened the sector, as well as positioning the industry as a fundamental pillar in the Puerto Rican economy and culture.

Author Details
NIMB Staff
Author Details
This content was produced by News is my Business staff members. Send questions, comments, and suggestions to news@newsismybusiness.com.
http://newsismybusiness.com
news@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Asore study: 76% of restaurants have increased prices 
Contributor May 31, 2023
Restaurant Association presents study findings, ’23 projections
Contributor February 1, 2023
Study: Puerto Rico consumers spend 25% more a month to eat out
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez October 17, 2022
Puerto Rico restaurants juggle price hikes, reduced hours to deal with rising costs
Contributor June 15, 2022

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

Sponsored by RSM

This job fair reflects UPPR’s ongoing commitment to the academic and professional excellence of our students and graduates. It is an exceptional opportunity for our youth and the general public to connect with industry leaders and take their first steps towards successful and meaningful careers.

Dr. Angie Escalante, director of the IDEA Center at the Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico (UPPR), discussing the university’s upcoming job fair on Oct. 17, which aims to connect students, graduates and the public with prospective employers from various fields.

Related Stories

Asore study: 76% of restaurants have increased prices 
Restaurant Association presents study findings, ’23 projections
Study: Puerto Rico consumers spend 25% more a month to eat out
Puerto Rico restaurants juggle price hikes, reduced hours to deal with rising costs
More about NIMB

©2023 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.