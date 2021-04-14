$15M Aloft Ponce opens, adding hotel rooms to Puerto Rico’s southern region

Aloft Hotels’ newest $15 million property introduces a future-focused design formula with bold, bright colors and interactive social spaces.

Four years after breaking ground in Ponce, Aloft Hotels will open this month its 152-room property that “embraces a bold and savvy design looking to attract music enthusiasts and travelers who love open spaces,” company officials said.

The investment for the hotel, which is part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 hotel brands, is estimated at $15 million, as News is my Business reported.

The property is surrounded by a variety of shopping, dining and cultural options such as Ponce’s Art Museum, Caja De Muertos island, the Castillo Serralés Museum, the historic Parque de Bombas fire station and Hacienda Buena Vista.

“The opening of the Aloft Ponce represents the resurgence of the ‘Ciudad Señorial’ as a pillar in the region and the island’s tourism development,” said Joel Rodríguez, president of JRC Consolidated, which developed the concept.

“It’s imposing scale and wide programmatic diversity endows the city with a new hotel that will be a symbol of the tenacity and optimistic outlook of the new southern entrepreneurs towards the future,” he said.

Aloft Ponce houses several public spaces including the hotel’s signature restaurant, Nook; Orale Orale Mexican Restaurant; and the 10,000 square-foot Hard Rock Café in the Caribbean, which opened late last year.

The 125,000 square-foot property features 152 guestrooms, 15,000 square feet of convention center and activity areas, and two pools — one of which will be on the rooftop.

“The opening of the Aloft Ponce marks the beginning of a new era of growth and prosperity for the city of Ponce. The arrival of a new Marriott International property to Ponce repositions the city as an emerging tourist destination in the Caribbean for the next generation of travelers,” said Abel Misla-Villalba, president of Misla Hospitality Group, the property’s operator.

“After much anticipation, we are thrilled to welcome visitors to Aloft Ponce,” said Victor Vega, the hotel’s general manager. “It’s the ideal choice for travelers who are in search of a lifestyle hotel with bold design at an approachable price point.”

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.