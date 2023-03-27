160-ft. FlyDining hanging restaurant concept to open in Puerto Rico

FlyDining is a concept that originated in India and has locations throughout Asia and Europe.

FlyDining, a restaurant concept that lets people enjoy a gourmet meal in the sky while at an altitude of up to 160 feet, will be opening a location in Puerto Rico, News is my Business has learned.

The Puerto Rico restaurant, which may initially be in San Juan’s Puerta de Tierra sector facing the Atlantic, will be the 18th location for the chain that has presence in India, Bangladesh, Singapore, Egypt and Greece, to mention a few. It would be the first FlyDining location in the United States and entails an investment of at least $500,000.

While negotiations for the exact location are ongoing, the owners are shooting for an opening of the concept over the next four to six months, a source with knowledge of the business told this media outlet.

“We may do pop-up events before then just to build up more hype and sell tickets that way,” the source stated.

The unique concept, which is described as the “world’s tallest hanging restaurant,” will hoist guests up on a crane, in a structure that sits 24 people around the table and a staff of four people at its center, for a gourmet meal with a 360-degree view.

“We don’t have it locked down yet with the city, but we should have it locked down this week. We’re trying to get everything approved because this is a concept that is very safe, that has been around the world and has all its safety certificates,” the source said, noting that they will hire a local crane operator to provide, maintain and swap out the heavy equipment.

The franchise has been hinting about its upcoming Puerto Rico opening on Facebook and other social media outlets for a few weeks.

“Puerto Rico FlyDining offers a unique and luxurious dining experience that is sure to leave a lasting impression. Situated in a picturesque location, this dining experience is unlike any other, offering breathtaking views and exquisite cuisine that will tantalize your taste buds,” according to the description on the chain’s website.

“With top-notch service and attention to detail, Puerto Rico FlyDining is a must-visit destination for those seeking an unforgettable dining experience,” it added.

For a fee starting at $120 per person, guests can choose a menu for five different seating times — breakfast (9:30 a.m.), lunch (1:30 p.m.), Hi Tea (3:30 p.m.), Sun Downer (5:30 p.m.) and dinner (8 p.m.) — for a meal lasting about 45 minutes.

Depending on demand, the owners may explore more options, to offer cocktails and snacks to people who just want to see the sights, the source said.

As for the menu, the source confirmed it will feature Puerto Rican dishes because “although we know that locals will participate, our main target is tourism. We’re going to have high-end mofongo as best as possible,” the source said.

The idea is to work with local chefs, or a local restaurant in Old San Juan to provide a cloud kitchen, because the FlyDining concept in Puerto Rico “doesn’t need a full kitchen setup,” the source said.