17 public housing complexes now equipped with wi-fi

Public Housing Administrator Alejandro Salgado.

Seventeen housing complexes in San Juan and Trujillo Alto are now equipped with free high-speed wi-fi access as part of the Community Internet Program, an $11.8 million islandwide initiative launched by the Puerto Rico Public Housing Administration.

The agency announced the completion of broadband installation in public housing clustered in the agency’s Area IV, said Public Housing Administrator Alejandro Salgado.

The broadband service will be accessible in several common areas of the public housing complexes, including the surroundings of the administration offices and in the Technological Educational Centers. Aeronet, WorldNet and Neptune are among the companies providing the infrastructure for the Area IV properties, News is my Business confirmed.

Among the communities in area IV that have the service are Vista Hermosa I, Jardines del Paraíso, Alturas de Cupey, Monte Hatillo I, Los Laureles, Leopoldo Figueroa, Monte Park, Brisas de Cupey, Santa Elena, Antigua Vía, Park Court, Los Lirios, Villa Andalucía, and Las Camelias.

In Trujillo Alto, Nuestra Señora de Covadonga, Los Rosales, and Pedro Regalado are also now equipped with wi-fi, Salgado confirmed.

“With this initiative, we seek to address the need for a stable internet connection that has arisen because of the pandemic. Certainly, education has faced new challenges and our residents and communities are no exception,” said Salgado.

The Community Internet Program has already been established in 120 public housing communities since it began in October 2021.