â€™19 SME Digital Forum to focus on content, data, innovation on May 16th

May 3, 2019 128

The SME Digital Forum, organized by the Puerto Rico Sales and Marketing Executives Association, is slated to return to the Puerto Rico Convention Center May 16th with a lineup of speakers and the presentation of the most recent study on local digital and mobile habits.

“This year, the SME Digital Forumâ€™s educational program will expand on three key areas for the development of digital strategies: Content, Data and Innovation. Technology continues to transform the way we market our products or services and everyone, regardless of the industry, have to keep informed in digital trends and changes to be more competitive in our business,” said Melissa Burgos, president of SME Puerto Rico.

Anitza M. Cox, director of Analysis and Social Policy of at the Estudios TÃ©cnicos firm, will present a summary of the findings of the 2019 Digital & Mobile Behavioral Study; a study that explores the behavior of Puerto Ricoâ€™s digital media, Internet and mobile phones users.

She is one of 14 speakers scheduled to appear during the event that will finish with the SME Digital Awards, granted in recognition of the best local digital campaigns and initiatives. The selection of winners and awards, by category, will fall to an international jury.