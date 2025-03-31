1st edition of Puerto Rico Real Estate Summit slated for April 28

The Puerto Rico Real Estate Summit will cover topics such as “Tax Credits and Investment Opportunities in Puerto Rico,” “Transforming Puerto Rico into a World-Class Destination,” and “Reshoring: Bringing Business Back to the Island.” (Credit: Dechev | Dreamstime.com)

RED Atlas and Partnership for Modern Puerto Rico will hold the event in San Juan, with proceeds benefiting nonprofits.

Real estate data platform RED Atlas, in collaboration with the Partnership for Modern Puerto Rico, announced the first edition of the Puerto Rico Real Estate Summit, scheduled for April 28 at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan.

The summit will bring together top local and international real estate leaders, along with government representatives, to explore the current landscape and investment opportunities across Puerto Rico’s residential, tourism, retail, commercial and industrial sectors.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Habitat for Humanity Puerto Rico and other local nonprofit organizations.

As Puerto Rico continues to emerge as a high-potential market for real estate development, the summit will address key themes shaping the island’s future, including available tax incentives for local and foreign investors, urban revitalization, luxury tourism and strategic advantages across various sectors.

Attendees will hear from a lineup of influential speakers, including Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) Secretary Sebastián Negrón; Rolando Padua, president of Paulson & Co.; Agustín Rojo-Montilla, president of the Puerto Rico Builders Association; José “Peco” González, CEO of BluHost; Margaret Juvelier, president of Sotheby’s Puerto Rico; and Carlos Fontán and Humberto Mercader, founders of Formentus.

“Puerto Rico is quickly positioning itself as a vibrant real estate market with tremendous upside. This first edition of the summit comes at a critical moment to collaborate, unlock investment potential and foster market transparency,” said Henry Keenan, CEO of RED Atlas.

Real estate development, particularly in the housing and tourism sectors, continues to be a key driver of Puerto Rico’s economic growth.

The summit will cover topics such as “Tax Credits and Investment Opportunities in Puerto Rico,” “Transforming Puerto Rico into a World-Class Destination,” and “Reshoring: Bringing Business Back to the Island.”

The event is designed for investors, developers, insurers, banks, real estate professionals and other stakeholders. It aims to establish itself as the island’s premier real estate event, aligned with both local and global market trends.