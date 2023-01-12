1st Honor Flight with Puerto Rican vets headed to Wash., D.C.

Puerto Rican veterans — who will travel for free — will spend three days in the U.S. Capitol visiting the monuments and memorials built in their honor.

To celebrate and pay a deserved tribute to all those veterans who have served in the armed forces, Honor Flights have transported close to 250,000 veterans to Washington, D.C., since its inception in 2005.

This year, for the first time, Puerto Rican veterans will be included in the first-ever Honor Flight from Puerto Rico to Washington, D.C. April 12-14. The trip is sponsored by PenFed Credit Union.

Puerto Rican veterans — who will travel for free — will spend three days in the U.S. Capitol visiting the monuments and memorials built in their honor. The tour will also include honoring veterans from Puerto Rico, such as: 65th Infantry Regiment “Borinqueneers” recipients of the Congressional Gold Medal, Vietnam Veterans, and Guardians of the War on Terror.

“PenFed is extremely grateful for the service of all Puerto Rican veterans,” said PenFed President James Schenck.

“These heroes inspired our credit union to sponsor this inaugural Honor Flight. They have humbled us with their sacrifice and now it’s our turn to serve them by ensuring a strong financial future for their families,” he said.

Twenty-five veterans will participate in the first Honor Flight and will be selected on a first apply, first fly basis with priority given to WWII, Post WWII, Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam Era Veterans, in that order. Those veterans not selected for this inaugural flight will remain on our list to be served on future Honor Flight trips from Puerto Rico.

Veteran selection calls will begin Feb. 15 and will continue until all seats are filled. Applications for veterans are now available at a local PenFed Financial Center or at this link.